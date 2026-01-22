Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

CCTV footage shows ULEZ camera exploding after suspected homemade IED attack

Man on trial for allegedly blowing up ULEZ camera with homemade bomb
  • CCTV footage has been released showing a ULEZ camera exploding in Sidcup, south-east London, on 6 December 2023.
  • Retired electrical engineer Kevin Rees is on trial at Woolwich Crown Court, accused of damaging the camera.
  • Rees is alleged to have used a low-sophistication, improvised explosive device (IED) to cause the explosion.
  • CCTV captured Rees leaving his home with a 'bag of tools' shortly before the incident and returning with an empty bag afterwards, though he claims no recollection of his whereabouts.
  • Rees, 63, denies all charges, and the trial is continuing.
In full

