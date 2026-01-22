London ULEZ camera explodes as bus and cars drive close by

CCTV footage released by police shows the moment an ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) camera exploded in south-east London as cars and a double-decker bus drove close by.

Retired electrical appliances engineer Kevin Rees is on trial at Woolwich Crown Court, accused of damaging the camera by using a low-sophistication, improvised explosive device (IED).

Video released by the Counter Terrorism Police on Wednesday (21 January) shows a bright explosion on Willersley Avenue, Sidcup, at about 6.45pm on 6 December 2023.

Rees, 63, of Harcourt Avenue in Sidcup, was captured on CCTV leaving his home at 6:25pm that evening carrying a “bag of tools”, before returning at 7.05pm with the bag empty. He told the court he has no recollection of his whereabouts during that time.

Rees denies all charges.

The trial continues.