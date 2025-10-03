Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Severe train delays at London station after ‘emergency incident’

The incident, which occurred between Woking and Wimbledon, led to all lines being blocked
The incident, which occurred between Woking and Wimbledon, led to all lines being blocked (Aaron Chown/PA)
  • Major disruptions are affecting South Western Railway and Bakerloo line services from London Waterloo due to an emergency incident.
  • The incident, which occurred between Woking and Wimbledon, led to all lines being blocked and the electricity powering trains being switched off.
  • Passengers were prevented from entering London Waterloo station, resulting in significant queues and overcrowding concerns.
  • Although the lines have since reopened, South Western Railway anticipates severe delays and cancellations, expected to last until the end of the day.
  • Affected passengers can use alternative bus routes, Great Western Railway services, and London Buses, with tickets being accepted.
