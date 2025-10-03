Severe train delays at London station after ‘emergency incident’
- Major disruptions are affecting South Western Railway and Bakerloo line services from London Waterloo due to an emergency incident.
- The incident, which occurred between Woking and Wimbledon, led to all lines being blocked and the electricity powering trains being switched off.
- Passengers were prevented from entering London Waterloo station, resulting in significant queues and overcrowding concerns.
- Although the lines have since reopened, South Western Railway anticipates severe delays and cancellations, expected to last until the end of the day.
- Affected passengers can use alternative bus routes, Great Western Railway services, and London Buses, with tickets being accepted.