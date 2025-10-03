Commuters face major disruption at London Waterloo after ‘emergency incident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commuters are facing major disruptions on services from London Waterloo station following an “emergency incident”.

South Western Railway said the disruption is due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Woking and Wimbledon in the South East causing all lines to be blocked.

Bakerloo line trains are also not stopping at Waterloo station to prevent overcrowding on the platforms, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The emergency incident means that passengers are being prevented from entering the station building as major queues.

Network Rail Wessex explained the electricity that powers the trains had to be turned off following the incident.

“Due to emergency services dealing with this incident, we have had to turn off the electricity that powers the trains. This means that no trains can run through the area,” it said in a post on X.

This meant that train services could not operate through this section of the network until the power was safely restored.

Although the SWR has announced the lines are now open they estimate there will be disruption to the services until the end of the day.

National Rail said: “The emergency services have completed their work between Wimbledon and Effingham Junction / Hampton Court / Woking.

“This has allowed all lines between these stations to reopen. Trains running between these stations may continue to be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 100 minutes or revised.”

Stations between Wimbledon, Woking, Effingham Junction and Hampton Court are all impacted by the delays and passengers are being prevented from assessing waterloo station.

Tickets on SWR affected SWR services are being accepted on alternative bus routes and Great Western Railway services between Basingstoke and Reading in both directions.

They will also be accepted on Great Western Railway services between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids in both directions.

TfL is also accepting tickets on London Buses in a post on X is said: “Tickets are being accepted on London Buses. Jubilee Line and Northern Line trains continue to stop as normal.”