Commuters face major disruption at London Waterloo after ‘emergency incident’
Tubes and national rail trains face major delays as emergency services dealing with an incident
Commuters are facing major disruptions on services from London Waterloo station following an “emergency incident”.
South Western Railway said the disruption is due to emergency services dealing with an incident between Woking and Wimbledon in the South East causing all lines to be blocked.
Bakerloo line trains are also not stopping at Waterloo station to prevent overcrowding on the platforms, according to Transport for London (TfL).
The emergency incident means that passengers are being prevented from entering the station building as major queues.
Network Rail Wessex explained the electricity that powers the trains had to be turned off following the incident.
“Due to emergency services dealing with this incident, we have had to turn off the electricity that powers the trains. This means that no trains can run through the area,” it said in a post on X.
This meant that train services could not operate through this section of the network until the power was safely restored.
Although the SWR has announced the lines are now open they estimate there will be disruption to the services until the end of the day.
National Rail said: “The emergency services have completed their work between Wimbledon and Effingham Junction / Hampton Court / Woking.
“This has allowed all lines between these stations to reopen. Trains running between these stations may continue to be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 100 minutes or revised.”
Stations between Wimbledon, Woking, Effingham Junction and Hampton Court are all impacted by the delays and passengers are being prevented from assessing waterloo station.
Tickets on SWR affected SWR services are being accepted on alternative bus routes and Great Western Railway services between Basingstoke and Reading in both directions.
They will also be accepted on Great Western Railway services between London Paddington and Exeter St Davids in both directions.
TfL is also accepting tickets on London Buses in a post on X is said: “Tickets are being accepted on London Buses. Jubilee Line and Northern Line trains continue to stop as normal.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments