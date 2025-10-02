Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Security incident sparks travel chaos at Euston after station evacuated

The London station was evacuated in response to a security alert this afternoon

Natalie Wilson
Thursday 02 October 2025 16:14 BST
Comments
Services to and from London Euston were suspended following a security alert
Services to and from London Euston were suspended following a security alert (Getty)

Commuters travelling through London Euston face travel disruption this evening following an evacuation of the station.

TfL Access shared an announcement on X (Twitter), posting “This station is closed due to a security alert” shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

Avanti West Coast added: “Due to a security alert at London Euston, the station has been evacuated, and all services in and out of the station have been suspended until further notice.”

Emergency services, including the police and London Fire Brigade, were pictured responding to the scene.

According to National Rail, all lines reopened within 20 minutes, but cancellations and delays in and out of the station are expected to continue until 8pm.

London Euston wrote on social media: “There’s disruption at Euston this afternoon after the station was evacuated for a short period. The station has safely reopened, but passengers should check @nationalrailenq for the latest train info.”

It added: “Be safe, Be patient, Be kind.”

