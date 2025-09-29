Gatwick travel chaos after airport station evacuated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gatwick Airport station has been evacuated due to concerns of overcrowding, amid train delays of up to two hours.

Several incidents across the Southern Railway have sparked travel chaos across the network. The operator said two people were hit by a train, one person in the Gatwick Airport area at around 10.30am on Monday, and another person between Luton and St Albans City. Emergency services are in attendance at the scene of both incidents.

Trains between Luton and London St Pancras International and through Gatwick Airport are expected to be severely delayed by up to 100 minutes, cancelled or revised. Major disruption across the network is expected until the end of the day.

A spokesperson for Govia Thameslink Railway which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services said: “We’re doing everything we can to get people back on the move, working with colleagues at Network Rail and the British Transport Police, and arranging taxis and ticket acceptance on local buses.

“Passengers are being advised to postpone their travel where possible as the main line between London and Brighton is shut.”

Passengers have been evacuated from Gatwick Airport station due to overcrowding ( PA Archive )

Southern services between Brighton, Gatwick Airport, East Croydon and London have been cancelled or severely delayed, and Thameslink and Gatwick Express services will not run until further notice.

Southern Railway said: “If you are travelling now, your journey will take at least 120 minutes longer than usual to complete and we cannot guarantee that you will be able to reach your destination.”

Passengers travelling to the airport have been advised to allow more time for their journey, and those that remain on board a train that has come to a standstill have been told to not leave the train unless directed so. “We know where you are and we are working to get you on the move again shortly,” it said in a statement.

Rail replacement buses have been requested to run a shuttle service connecting routes between Luton and Bedford, Stevenage and St Neots and further connections towards London. They have not yet been confirmed.

Southern Railway said that they first received reports of someone being hit between London and Bedford, and were soon after alerted to the second incident between Haywards Heath and Gatwick Airport.

“Staff are working with Network Rail and the emergency services to deal with these incidents as sensitively, quickly and safely as possible.”

The rail network has told anyone affected by what happened on the network to contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

This is a breaking news story, more to come...