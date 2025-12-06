Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Tory minister defects to Reform UK

Reform UK Announce They're Making Their Own Tartan, 'To Produce Scarves, Hats And Kilts'
  • Lord Malcolm Offord, a Conservative peer and former exports minister, has defected to Reform UK, announcing his intention to stand for the Scottish Parliament next year.
  • He said he would resign from the House of Lords and return his peerage, as members of the Lords are disqualified from becoming Members of the Scottish Parliament.
  • Offord criticised the Scottish Conservative Party, calling it “unelectable” and accusing it of having “given up” on Scotland, lacking vision and ambition.
  • Reform UK leader Nigel Farage welcomed Offord, predicting he would have a ”transformative effect” on the party in Scotland.
  • Offord, who previously donated over £150,000 to the Conservatives and was made a life peer by Boris Johnson, is the latest in a series of Tory defections.
