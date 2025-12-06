Millionaire Tory donor Malcolm Offord defects to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK
Lord Offord served as the as a minister under the Conservatives until they lost the 2024 election
A Conservative peer who has donated to the Tories has defected to Reform UK.
Lord Malcolm Offord said he was defecting from the Conservatives to Reform UK and intended to stand for election to the Scottish Parliament next year.
The former Tory minister was introduced by Reform leader Nigel Farage during a party rally in Falkirk on Saturday. He welcomed Lord Offord as “somebody who I think will have a transformative effect on our party here in Scotland”.
Announcing his resignation from the Conservative party, of which he was treasurer in Scotland until his Saturday, Lord Offord confirmed he was leaving the Conservative party to defect to Reform UK.
“Today I am joining Reform UK and today I announce my intention to stand for Reform in the Holyrood election in May next year,” he announced.
Lord Offord previously served in the Conservative government as an exports minister before Labour won the 2024 general election.
