Video: Lorraine Kelly backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign
- Lorraine Kelly has publicly endorsed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign.
- The campaign aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing annually in the UK.
- Kelly stated that a child going missing indicates a significant problem in their life and a lack of necessary help.
- The Independent, in partnership with the charity Missing People, will launch a new service designed as a lifeline for young people in crisis.
- The public is urged to donate to the campaign to help provide a safer way forward for these vulnerable children.