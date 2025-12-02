Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: Lorraine Kelly backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign

Lorraine Kelly backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign
  • Lorraine Kelly has publicly endorsed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign.
  • The campaign aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing annually in the UK.
  • Kelly stated that a child going missing indicates a significant problem in their life and a lack of necessary help.
  • The Independent, in partnership with the charity Missing People, will launch a new service designed as a lifeline for young people in crisis.
  • The public is urged to donate to the campaign to help provide a safer way forward for these vulnerable children.
