Lorraine Kelly has backed The Independent’s SafeCall campaign, which aims to raise £165,000 to support the 70,000 children who go missing every year in the UK.

The presenter said that “going missing is a sign that something in a child's life is very, very wrong, and yet we're not getting children the help they need”, and said that SafeCall can offer children a “safer way forward”.

The Independent, in partnership with the charity Missing People, is helping to raise funds that will launch a new service designed to be a lifeline to young people in crisis.

She urged people to support the campaign “as quickly as possible and help a child reach safety”.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Text costs £10 plus your network charge. Missing People (Charity No. 1020419, SC047419) receives 100% of your donation. Bill payer’s permission is required. We’ll ask for your consent preferences via text. CS: 02034047251