Shocking footage shows moment lorry driver smashes into traffic at 50mph
- Police have released footage showing HGV driver Kuljinder Singh crashing into several cars at 50mph on the A27.
- The incident, which occurred on 22 August 2022, saw Singh fail to brake, causing his Mercedes HGV to collide with a red van and other vehicles.
- Three people suffered life-changing injuries as a consequence of the collision.
- Singh, 45, from Redcar, admitted to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Portsmouth Crown Court.
- He was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months.