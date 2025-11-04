Moment dangerous lorry driver smashes into traffic at 50mph on busy motorway

Police have released footage of a HGV driver ploughing into several cars at 50mph on the A27.

On 22 August, 2022, Kuljinder Singh failed to brake on the dual carriageway for traffic and smashed into the rear of a red van, which subsequently crashed into other vehicles.

Singh, who was driving a Mercedes HGV, was still accelerating at the moment of impact.

Three people were left with life-changing injuries as a result, with one victim stating that Singh “destroyed my life”.

Singh, 45, of Ennis Square, Redcar, North Yorkshire, was arrested and charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He admitted to charges at Portsmouth Crown Court on 10 October, where he was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months.