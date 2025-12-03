Moment thieves ram into barber shop and steal beloved cat in Los Angeles
- Burglars rammed a Toyota pickup truck into the LA Fresh Cuts barber shop in Los Angeles during the early hours of Thanksgiving and stole the owner’s beloved cat.
- Three thieves were captured on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
- They were then seen loading a cage with Simba, the owner Joe Gomez's $2,000 Savannah cat, inside into the back of the truck.
- The shop shared surveillance video of the theft and said the burglars intended to “steal the cat,” adding, “We just want our cat Simba back. Material stuff comes and goes.”
- The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.