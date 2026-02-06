Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three killed and six injured in horror Los Angeles grocery store crash

At least 3 dead, multiple injured after car crashes into grocery store in Los Angeles
  • Three people were killed and six others injured after a car struck a cyclist and then crashed into a 99 Ranch Market in Los Angeles' Westwood neighbourhood.
  • The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the incident shortly after noon, with three victims pronounced dead at the scene, some having been trapped under the vehicle.
  • Four individuals were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries and two with minor injuries, while two others declined medical transport.
  • Police Lieutenant Anthony Espinoza stated that the driver of a Toyota Prius "unintentionally lost control" before swerving into the market's bakery section, confirming the incident was an "unfortunate accident".
  • The elderly female driver is cooperating with investigators and undergoing a medical evaluation, while the cyclist involved sustained minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.
