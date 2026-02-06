Three killed and six injured in horror Los Angeles grocery store crash
- Three people were killed and six others injured after a car struck a cyclist and then crashed into a 99 Ranch Market in Los Angeles' Westwood neighbourhood.
- The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the incident shortly after noon, with three victims pronounced dead at the scene, some having been trapped under the vehicle.
- Four individuals were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries and two with minor injuries, while two others declined medical transport.
- Police Lieutenant Anthony Espinoza stated that the driver of a Toyota Prius "unintentionally lost control" before swerving into the market's bakery section, confirming the incident was an "unfortunate accident".
- The elderly female driver is cooperating with investigators and undergoing a medical evaluation, while the cyclist involved sustained minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.
