3 dead, multiple injured after car crashes into Los Angeles grocery store

Three people were killed and six others injured Thursday afternoon when a car first struck a bicyclist and then crashed into a 99 Ranch Market in Los Angeles’ Westwood neighborhood, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the crash shortly after noon. Spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said three victims, some trapped under the vehicle, died at the scene.

“We’re still working on the cause,” said spokesperson Lantz. “We do not have confirmation yet if this was a mechanical issue, a medical issue, but LAPD is telling us they don’t suspect any terrorist intent.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the crash at 12:11 p.m. near the 99 Ranch Market at Rochester Avenue and Westwood Boulevard.

According to a follow-up incident report, four people were taken to hospitals, two in serious condition and two with minor injuries, while two others refused transport against medical advice.

The victims of the crash have been identified as a 42-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man.

Police Lt. Anthony Espinoza said the driver of a Toyota Prius “unintentionally lost control” after hitting the bicyclist and then swerved into the bakery section of the market.

"The incident is unintentional, and it's just an unfortunate accident," Espinoza said during a press briefing.

The driver, an elderly woman, is cooperating with investigators and is undergoing a medical evaluation, said officials at the scene. The cyclist suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

TV news footage showed a silver sedan with its trunk open fully inside the store on Westwood Boulevard.

There was a large police and fire department response with a triage area set up to treat patients outside the store.

The crash occurred near the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles. None of those killed or injured were university students, Espinoza said.