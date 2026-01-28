Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 28 January

Devon dad wins the lottery during a detour
  • The National Lottery results for January 24, 2026, have been announced.
  • The draw offered participants the chance to win a life-changing jackpot sum of £3.8 million.
  • The winning National Lottery Lotto numbers were 33, 45, 50, 52, 58 and 59, and the Bonus Ball is 15.
  • The winning National Lottery Thunderball numbers were 3, 6, 14, 22 and 24. The Thunderball was 4.
  • The first National Lottery draw occurred on November 19, 1994, where seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.

