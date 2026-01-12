Mystery National Lottery winner finally claims £15m prize two months later

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mystery Lotto ticketholder has finally claimed a whopping £15 million prize two months after winning the draw.

Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, confirmed on Monday that it has received a claim for the Lotto jackpot prize won by a single ticketholder from the Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw on 15 November last year.

In what the operator has described as a “life-changing win”, the lucky ticketholder has scooped an incredible £15 million with the winning numbers 09, 11, 27, 44, 48, 52.

Allwyn said the claim is currently going through its process of validation, and the prize will be paid if this is passed.

Only after this, and if the ticketholder decides to share their news, will the identity of the mystery winner be revealed. Otherwise, no information on them, including whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, nor where the ticket was bought, will be disclosed.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said, “What a way to kick off 2026 with a £15 million windfall for one lucky Lotto player. We will now look to support the ticketholder through the process and help them to start to enjoy their life-changing win.”

The mystery claim comes as Wednesday’s ‘Must Be Won’ Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £13.1 million after no player scooped the top prize on Saturday.

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers, but three players matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 06, 13, 18, 22, 53 and the bonus ball was 09.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

Seven lucky players matched four out of the five numbers to win £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 23, 29, 31, 38, 39 and the Thunderball was 5.

No player bagged the top prize of £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball, but three players matched five numbers to win £5,000 each.

Mr Carter said: “What an exciting start to the year for Lotto players, as this Wednesday there will be a life-changing £13.1 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot up for grabs.”

Each week, players help generate around £32 million for hundreds of National Lottery-funded projects across the UK, from supporting the arts and sport sectors to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks.