National Lottery creates millionaire every day of the year in 2025

The National Lottery has created 365 millionaires in 2025 – one for every day of the year, the operators have announced in a round-up of its year.

The winners shared £702 million between them, with four EuroMillions winners scooping a total of £199 million.

And since the National Lottery launched in 1994, more than 7,700 millionaires have been created.

The biggest prize came in January when an anonymous winner scooped £83 million on the EuroMillions.

And in November, Richard Davies and his wife Faye, from mid-Wales, defied what the operators claimed were odds of 24 trillion to one by winning £1,000,000 on the National Lottery for a second time, having already done that in 2018.

A survey of winners has found that community workers and people who work for charities were 2025’s luckiest players – followed by builders, drivers and managers.

The National Lottery said Cancer was the most frequent star sign for winners, followed by Aries and Scorpio.

The year also saw the charity figure raised over the course of the National Lottery’s 34 years reach £52billion.

In the first 11 months of the year, it handed out £1.1 billion to worthy causes, including community projects, charities, arts, heritage and sport.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn – which operates the National Lottery, said: “2025 has been another incredible year – we’ve been busier than ever turning everyday people into millionaires.

“There’s nothing quite like meeting our winners and seeing the moment their lives change.

“But it’s not just about the prizes.

“Every ticket played helps fund projects that make a real difference to communities across the UK.

“Whether it’s supporting sport, heritage, arts or local causes, National Lottery players are helping change lives every single day – and it all starts with that little pink ticket.”