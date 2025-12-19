National Lottery on hunt for five missing millionaires ahead of Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Lottery is hunting for five Britons who could soon be millionaires - with six unclaimed prizes in total still waiting to be collected this year.

Time may be running out for the lucky individuals as a National lottery winner has around six months to come forward and collect their winnings before they expire.

The big prizes are listed on the National Lottery website along with the details of the ticket purchase and the deadline to claim it.

Among the life-changing prizes are four £1 million sums, as well as, a staggering £10 million just waiting to be picked up by their rightful winners.

Another lottery winner has earned £10,000 per month for an entire year through the Set For Life prize.

If a single ticketholder lands the top prize, they will become the nation’s largest-ever National Lottery winner (PA) ( PA Media )

The first to expire is a EuroMillions win of £1 million from a Millionaire Maker ticket which was drawn on 15 August this year. The winning numbers ‘VLPL28287’ were bought in Birmingham and the last date to claim the prize is 11 February 2026.

Following this, a Lotto win of £10,633,323.00 was drawn on 4 October in Bexley in London when a contestant was able to match six numbers - ‘6, 8, 12, 33, 49, 59 and a Bonus 42’. The deadline for collection is 2 April 2026 or the earnings will be lost forever.

Next, is a Set for Life win which will provide the winner with £10,000 every month for one year. The prize was won in West Dorset when the player was able to match five with the numbers ‘1, 8, 12, 27, 46 and the Life Ball 2’. The win was drawn on 16 October and the winner will have till 14 April to claim the price.

Another EuroMillions win of £1 million was drawn from UK Millionaire maker tickets on the 31 October in the borough of Broxbourne. The winning ball numbers were ‘05, 14, 38, 43, 45, and two were Lucy stars - 07 and 11.’ The last date to collect it is 29 April 2026.

Additionally a Lotto win for £1 million was drawn on 1 November in South Gloucestershire with the winner matching up the numbers ‘17, 18, 31, 36, 39, 51 and a Bonus 29’. The prize needs to be collected 30 April 2026.

Finally, a EuroMillions win of £1 million bought in Bournemouth was drawn on 4 November, with the winning numbers ‘HPCF58869’ is set to expire 3 May 2026.

Any unclaimed prizes after the deadline will get recycled into the National Lottery’s community fund which supports several projects across the UK.