National Lottery on hunt for five missing millionaires ahead of Christmas
Time may be running out for the lucky individuals, as a National lottery winner has around six months to come forward and collect their winnings before they expire
The National Lottery is hunting for five Britons who could soon be millionaires - with six unclaimed prizes in total still waiting to be collected this year.
Time may be running out for the lucky individuals as a National lottery winner has around six months to come forward and collect their winnings before they expire.
The big prizes are listed on the National Lottery website along with the details of the ticket purchase and the deadline to claim it.
Among the life-changing prizes are four £1 million sums, as well as, a staggering £10 million just waiting to be picked up by their rightful winners.
Another lottery winner has earned £10,000 per month for an entire year through the Set For Life prize.
The first to expire is a EuroMillions win of £1 million from a Millionaire Maker ticket which was drawn on 15 August this year. The winning numbers ‘VLPL28287’ were bought in Birmingham and the last date to claim the prize is 11 February 2026.
Following this, a Lotto win of £10,633,323.00 was drawn on 4 October in Bexley in London when a contestant was able to match six numbers - ‘6, 8, 12, 33, 49, 59 and a Bonus 42’. The deadline for collection is 2 April 2026 or the earnings will be lost forever.
Next, is a Set for Life win which will provide the winner with £10,000 every month for one year. The prize was won in West Dorset when the player was able to match five with the numbers ‘1, 8, 12, 27, 46 and the Life Ball 2’. The win was drawn on 16 October and the winner will have till 14 April to claim the price.
Another EuroMillions win of £1 million was drawn from UK Millionaire maker tickets on the 31 October in the borough of Broxbourne. The winning ball numbers were ‘05, 14, 38, 43, 45, and two were Lucy stars - 07 and 11.’ The last date to collect it is 29 April 2026.
Additionally a Lotto win for £1 million was drawn on 1 November in South Gloucestershire with the winner matching up the numbers ‘17, 18, 31, 36, 39, 51 and a Bonus 29’. The prize needs to be collected 30 April 2026.
Finally, a EuroMillions win of £1 million bought in Bournemouth was drawn on 4 November, with the winning numbers ‘HPCF58869’ is set to expire 3 May 2026.
Any unclaimed prizes after the deadline will get recycled into the National Lottery’s community fund which supports several projects across the UK.
