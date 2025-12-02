Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prisoners reunited with their families for sweet father-daughter dance

Jailed fathers are reunited with children at daddy-daughter dance in notorious Louisiana prison
  • Inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary were reunited with their families for a daddy-daughter dance in November.
  • The event was organised by God Behind Bars, aiming to restore family bonds and heal wounds for men separated from their families.
  • Participating inmates were selected based on factors including their good behaviour.
  • Prison staff expressed hope that the dance would provide inmates with a sense of hope and plan to hold similar events in the future.
  • Inmates involved in the dance stated they are cherishing the memories created during the night.
