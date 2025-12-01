Inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary reunited with their families for a daddy-daughter dance in November.

Organizers God Behind Bars said they wanted the event to be an opportunity to restore family bonds and heal wounds; the men had been away from their families for months and, in some cases, years.

Inmates who participated were selected due to their good behavior among other factors.

Prison staff said they hoped the dance would give inmates a sense of hope, and they hope to hold similar events in the future.

Inmates say they are cherishing the memories created from that night.