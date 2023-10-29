A Texas father has gone viral after supporting his daughter’s cheerleading team, copying their routine from the stands without missing a beat.

Cecelia Simmons shared a video of her husband, Andre, dancing while their daughter Jazlyn, 15, and her Temple High School team performed.

The father of five told Good Morning America he joined in because he wanted to “create a lifelong memory” with Jazlyn.

He is often away for work as an infantryman.

“Everyone always asks Andre Simmons about the boys continuing his football legacy little do they know he’s waited his whole life to be a cheer dad,” Ms Simmons wrote, sharing the video on TikTok, which has already been viewed 345,000 in less than a month.