Masked gang fire into Louisiana house as home alone teenager is injured
- Six masked suspects opened fire into a property on Daytona Avenue, Louisiana, in the early hours of Monday, 2 February.
- Footage shows the individuals exiting a vehicle and shooting into the house at approximately 4:00 am.
- A 13-year-old, who was the only person inside the property, was shot in the leg and is currently in hospital.
- Deputies responding to the scene stated they do not believe the teenager was the intended target.
- An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.
