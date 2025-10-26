Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arrests made over Louvre diamond heist

Louvre jewel heist thieves caught on camera making getaway on furniture lift
  • Two suspects have been arrested following the theft of priceless crown jewels from the Louvre in Paris last weekend.
  • A group of four thieves used power tools to break into the Galerie d’Apollon, stealing nine pieces of jewellery in less than four minutes.
  • The stolen items include tiaras, necklaces, and brooches that belonged to historical figures such as Queen Marie-Amelie, Queen Hortense, Empress Marie Louise, and Empress Eugenie.
  • One of the arrested suspects was apprehended at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport while attempting to board a flight to Algeria.
  • French officials described the incident as a "major robbery" involving items of "genuine heritage value" and "priceless" worth.
