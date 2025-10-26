At least two arrested over Louvre museum’s daylight diamond heist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A number of people have been arrested over the theft of precious jewels from the Louvre museum in Paris, the city's prosecutor has said.

Priceless crown jewels were taken from the world's most famous museum last weekend, when four thieves wielding power tools broke into the building in broad daylight. The heist is reported to have occurred at 9.30am local time and lasted several minutes.

Two suspects, from the north Parisian borough of Seine-Saint Denis, were arrested on Saturday evening, according to Le Parisien. The paper reported they were placed in police custody as part of the investigations opened for "theft in an organised gang" and "association of criminals for the commission of a crime", led by the Paris Banditry Repression Brigade (BRB) and the Central Office for the Fight against Trafficking in Cultural Goods (OCBC).

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau did not confirm the number of arrests. The prosecutor’s office said one of the men arrested was about to leave the country from Charles de Gaulle airport. A source close to the investigation told BFMTV he was heading to Algeria.

Another was arrested later in the evening in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb north of Paris, according to French media.

open image in gallery Interpol reveals the jewels stolen ( Interpol )

A group of four thieves entered the Galerie d’Apollon, which holds the remains of the French crown jewels, and made away with nine pieces of jewellery, using a scooter to escape.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez described the incident as a “major robbery” involving “jewels that have genuine heritage value and are, in fact, priceless”.

The French culture ministry confirmed the stolen items included a tiara, necklace and a single earring from a set that belonged to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings from the Empress Marie Louise set, a brooch known as the “reliquary brooch”, a tiara belonging to Empress Eugenie, and a large corsage bow brooch of Empress Eugenie.

According to the museum’s website, the tiara from the set belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense is “composed of five articulated elements, each topped with a large sapphire. In total [there are] 24 sapphires, 10 of which [are] very small, and 1,083 diamonds”.

open image in gallery France Louvre ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense sapphire set belonged to King Louis-Philippe’s wife, while the Empress Marie Louise emerald set was a gift to Napoleon’s second wife.

The Empress Eugenie tiara, large corsage brooch, and “reliquary brooch” were part of Napoleon III’s wife’s collection, made in the 1850s. The Eugenie brooch alone contains 2,438 diamonds.

Culture minister Rachida Dati said the robbery lasted less than four minutes. She said the footage of the operation revealed that the thieves “don’t target people, they enter calmly in four minutes, smash display cases, take their loot, and leave”.

“No violence, very professional,” she was quoted as saying by TF1.

The Louvre, which draws tens of thousands of visitors daily, was closed for the day for “exceptional reasons”.