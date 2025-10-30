Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More arrests made in Louvre jewel heist investigation

Two suspects in Louvre jewellery heist 'partially' admit participation, Paris prosecutor says
  • Five additional individuals have been arrested in connection with the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris.
  • Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed the arrests, stating one suspect was identified through DNA traces found at the crime scene.
  • The arrests were made during coordinated raids across the capital on Wednesday evening.
  • Two men previously detained over the weekend for the same heist had "partially admitted" their involvement, with one attempting to flee France when apprehended.
  • The stolen jewels remain missing, but authorities are hopeful the new arrests will provide further details on the sequence of events and potential wider network involvement.
