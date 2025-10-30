Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor said on Thursday.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told radio station RTL the suspects, one of whom was identified through DNA traces left at the crime scene, had been arrested in coordinated raids in different parts of the capital on Wednesday evening.

Shortly before the latest arrests were made, Beccuau said that two other men detained over the weekend in connection with the heist had "partially admitted" their involvement in the robbery.

One of the pair had been trying to fly out of France when detained.

"At that point, we obviously had to speed up the arrest operations," Ms Beccuau told RTL.

She said the jewels were still missing, but expressed optimism that those arrested might be able to provide more information about the sequence of events.

The heist exposed security lapses at the world's most-visited museum and was seen by many as a cause for national humiliation.

Four people carried out the robbery, but Ms Beccuau has said she did not rule out the possible involvement of a wider network, including a person who could have ordered the theft and been the mastermind behind it.