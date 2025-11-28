French police provide update on Louvre jewellery heist
- A 39-year-old man has been arrested in France, thought to be the fourth member of a group that stole France's crown jewels from the Louvre, the Paris prosecutor said Friday.
- The arrest means all members of the group involved in the 19 October heist are now believed to be in custody.
- The man faces preliminary charges of robbery by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy, carrying potential sentences of 15 and 10 years respectively.
- The stolen jewels, which include items belonging to Napoleon and various empresses, are valued at an estimated 88 million euros, but have not yet been recovered.
- The daylight robbery, which took less than eight minutes, involved thieves using angle grinders and a freight lift, and has raised concerns about security at the world's most-visited museum.