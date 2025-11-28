All members of Louvre jewellery heist gang now in custody, French police claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man arrested by French police earlier this week is thought to be the fourth member of the group that stole France's crown jewels in a heist from the Louvre Museum, the Paris prosecutor said Friday.

It means all members of the group who were involved in the robbery are now believed to be in custody.

The 39-year-old male who was arrested has six previous convictions, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

He has now been handed preliminary charges of robbery by an organized gang, punishable by 15 years imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy, which can carry a 10-year sentence if he is convicted for his suspected role in the Oct. 19 theft at the world's most-visited museum.

The robbery gang's haul of loot was worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million) — a monetary value that didn't include their huge historical value to France.

The thieves took less than eight minutes to force their way into the museum and steal the jewels ( AP Photo/Emma Da Silva )

The prosecutor's statement didn't say what role, exactly, the man is thought to have played in the daylight heist, carried out with angle grinders, a freight lift and subterfuge, with robbers dressed as workers in bright vests.

The robbery is believed to have been the work of a four-person team — with two people breaking into the museum's Apollo Gallery where the jewels were displayed and then being whisked away on motorbikes by two associates who waited outside.

The haul hasn't been recovered. It includes a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amalie and Hortense, and a pearl-and-diamond tiara belonging to Napoleon III's wife, Empress Eugénie.

The robbery has focused attention on security at the Louvre, the world's most-visited museum.

The thieves took less than eight minutes to force their way into the museum and leave, using a freight lift to reach the building's window. Footage from museum cameras showed that the two who broke into the ornate Apollo Gallery used grinders to cut into jewelry display cases.

The emerald-set imperial crown of Empress Eugénie, containing more than 1,300 diamonds, was later found outside the museum.