The moment Lucy Letby was arrested in bed shown in new unseen footage
- A Netflix documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, is scheduled for release on 4 February.
- The programme will feature previously unseen footage, including the moment Lucy Letby was arrested in bed.
- Netflix states the documentary will provide 'unprecedented access, footage and insight' into the conviction of the British neonatal nurse.
- Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others.
- She is currently serving 15 whole-life orders for crimes committed between June 2015 and June 2016.