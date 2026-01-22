Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The moment Lucy Letby was arrested in bed shown in new unseen footage

  • A Netflix documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, is scheduled for release on 4 February.
  • The programme will feature previously unseen footage, including the moment Lucy Letby was arrested in bed.
  • Netflix states the documentary will provide 'unprecedented access, footage and insight' into the conviction of the British neonatal nurse.
  • Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others.
  • She is currently serving 15 whole-life orders for crimes committed between June 2015 and June 2016.
