Police hit out at CPS over Lucy Letby decision
- The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided not to bring further charges against child killer nurse Lucy Letby, despite evidence submitted by Cheshire Constabulary.
- The CPS reviewed allegations of murder and attempted murder relating to nine infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital, concluding the evidential test was not met.
- Cheshire Constabulary publicly expressed disagreement with the decision, stating they believed the evidence submitted met the charging standard.
- Letby is currently serving 15 whole life terms for the murder of seven babies and attempting to kill seven others.
- A campaign group and Letby's barrister are working to overturn her convictions, submitting reports to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, with Letby maintaining her innocence.