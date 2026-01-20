Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police hit out at CPS over Lucy Letby decision

Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders
Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders (Cheshire Constabulary)
  • The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has decided not to bring further charges against child killer nurse Lucy Letby, despite evidence submitted by Cheshire Constabulary.
  • The CPS reviewed allegations of murder and attempted murder relating to nine infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women’s Hospital, concluding the evidential test was not met.
  • Cheshire Constabulary publicly expressed disagreement with the decision, stating they believed the evidence submitted met the charging standard.
  • Letby is currently serving 15 whole life terms for the murder of seven babies and attempting to kill seven others.
  • A campaign group and Letby's barrister are working to overturn her convictions, submitting reports to the Criminal Cases Review Commission, with Letby maintaining her innocence.
