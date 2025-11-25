Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prosecutors are now seeking to dismantle a "complex web of harm" associated with violence against women and girls (VAWG), as new data reveals a "significant overlap" between various offences.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has identified a "growing relationship" connecting domestic abuse with other serious crimes, including rape, strangulation, revenge porn, and stalking.

This renewed focus underpins the CPS's new five-year VAWG strategy, designed to address these increasing complexities.

CPS data shows that more than a third of all rape charges occur as part of domestic abuse.

Furthermore, nearly seven in 10 harassment charges, over eight in 10 instances of revenge porn and stalking, and a striking nine in 10 incidents of strangulation and "honour"-based abuse are directly linked to domestic abuse.

open image in gallery Solicitor General Ellie Reeves said the CPS has a “huge role to play” in the Government’s ambition to combat VAWG ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, more than one in 10 charges of controlling or coercive behaviour were flagged as relating to rape.

CPS director of policy, Baljit Ubhey, who is responsible for the VAWG strategy, said: “It’s often a complex web of harm, often hidden, often repeated, and sadly, too often overlooked.

“This complexity does present new challenges for prosecutors, and our strategy is about addressing those realities that victims face.”

Building trust with victims is one of the key priorities of the strategy, with training to be given to prosecutors on how to recognise a full picture of abuse to ensure charges reflect the scale of offending.

Guidance updates on areas such as stalking and forced marriage, and replicating a “suspect centric” approach applied to rape cases to domestic abuse is also among the plans, Ms Ubhey said.

It comes as a survey published by the Victims’ Commissioner last month found less than half of victims surveyed were confident that the criminal justice system is effective.

The crown court backlog in England and Wales is at a record high with more than 78,000 cases and some trials being listed as far as 2029.

Launching the strategy, Ms Ubhey told reporters “we can’t magic away the delay” but prosecutors can be honest, communicate with victims and look at how to improve the situation in other ways.

She pointed to the example of victim liaison officers supporting rape and domestic abuse victims through the court process, which began being piloted last year as part of the body’s victim transformation programme, to give an enhanced service to rape victims.

The CPS launch of its strategy comes ahead of the Government’s publication of its wider strategy to meet its commitment to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves said the CPS has a “huge role to play” in the Government’s ambition but that it will require a cross-Government approach.

The Government’s strategy will be published “hopefully as soon as possible,” she said.

Ms Reeves added it is not just the criminal justice system but preventative measures and the role of health, education, housing and the online space.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever tried this before, trying to halve violence against women and girls, and it was going to take time to get it right.”

A source close to Ms Reeves said: “Since starting her new role, Ellie has been urging the CPS to go further and faster in prioritising and resourcing violence against women and girls.

“Ellie is clear this VAWG strategy is a good step forward, but wants to ensure in her role as solicitor general she is driving forward an ambitious agenda on VAWG – this is a personal priority for her.”

The Independent’s Brick by Brick campaign with Refuge last year raised almost £600,000 to build two new safe havens for women fleeing abuse.

On launching the strategy, director of public prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson said while it is true people are more aware of a wide spectrum of abuse, it is “not sufficiently appreciated” that abuse often involves different layers of offending.

“It is our responsibility to present to the court the full picture of criminality that occurs, so that courts can sentence appropriately,” he said.

“It is only by doing this and ensuring that perpetrators face the full force of the law that we will the message get through, especially to younger men and boys – and we will start to see progress in reducing these crimes.”