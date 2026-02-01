Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lucy Letby’s parents condemn new Netflix documentary

Lucy Letby’s parents have slammed the new Netflix documentary
Lucy Letby's parents have slammed the new Netflix documentary (PA)
  • Lucy Letby's parents have condemned a new Netflix documentary, The Investigation Of Lucy Letby, as a "complete invasion of privacy" for featuring previously unreleased footage of her arrest in their home.
  • Susan and John Letby expressed distress over the footage showing their daughter being arrested in her bedroom in 2019, fearing their home could become a "tourist attraction" and stating they will not watch the programme.
  • They also claimed the senior investigating officer in their daughter's case harboured a "deep hatred" for them.
  • The documentary's release comes amid mounting calls for a retrial, with figures like Dame Esther Rantzen and MP David Davis questioning the safety of Letby's convictions and the prosecution's previous claims.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service recently announced no further criminal charges would be brought against Letby regarding other baby deaths, a decision Cheshire Constabulary publicly disagreed with, while Letby's case is under review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
