Lucy Letby’s parents condemn new Netflix documentary
- Lucy Letby's parents have condemned a new Netflix documentary, The Investigation Of Lucy Letby, as a "complete invasion of privacy" for featuring previously unreleased footage of her arrest in their home.
- Susan and John Letby expressed distress over the footage showing their daughter being arrested in her bedroom in 2019, fearing their home could become a "tourist attraction" and stating they will not watch the programme.
- They also claimed the senior investigating officer in their daughter's case harboured a "deep hatred" for them.
- The documentary's release comes amid mounting calls for a retrial, with figures like Dame Esther Rantzen and MP David Davis questioning the safety of Letby's convictions and the prosecution's previous claims.
- The Crown Prosecution Service recently announced no further criminal charges would be brought against Letby regarding other baby deaths, a decision Cheshire Constabulary publicly disagreed with, while Letby's case is under review by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
