Video shows paedophile in head-on horror crash on way to court
- Paedophile, Luke Jarrett, 26, drove into oncoming traffic and flipped his car while evading police on the A47 in Cambridgeshire.
- The pursuit occurred on September 22, the same day Jarrett was scheduled for his first court appearance regarding illicit images of children.
- Cambridgeshire Police suggested Jarrett's dangerous driving was an attempt to avoid facing justice for possessing indecent images of children.
- Footage of the high-speed chase was released by Cambridgeshire Police on Wednesday, November 12.
- Jarrett was subsequently jailed for three years and four months on November 5 at Peterborough Crown Court, having admitted to dangerous driving and distributing an indecent image of a child.