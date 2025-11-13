Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video shows paedophile in head-on horror crash on way to court

Child sex offender drives into oncoming traffic and crashes ahead of first court appearance
  • Paedophile, Luke Jarrett, 26, drove into oncoming traffic and flipped his car while evading police on the A47 in Cambridgeshire.
  • The pursuit occurred on September 22, the same day Jarrett was scheduled for his first court appearance regarding illicit images of children.
  • Cambridgeshire Police suggested Jarrett's dangerous driving was an attempt to avoid facing justice for possessing indecent images of children.
  • Footage of the high-speed chase was released by Cambridgeshire Police on Wednesday, November 12.
  • Jarrett was subsequently jailed for three years and four months on November 5 at Peterborough Crown Court, having admitted to dangerous driving and distributing an indecent image of a child.
