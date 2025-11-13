A paedophile drove into oncoming traffic as he evaded police on the day of his first court appearance relating to illicit images of children.

Footage released by Cambridgeshire Police on Wednesday (12 November) shows Luke Jarrett, 26, erratically driving as police chased him down the A47, before he flipped his car onto a roadside verge.

The force said that Jarrett, who was due at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on September 22, “clearly did not want to face justice” for having indecent images of children, and that “may lie behind his reckless and dangerous driving”.

On Wednesday (5 November), at Peterborough Crown Court, Jarrett, of Lords Lane, Wisbech, was jailed for three years and four months, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and one count of distributing an indecent image of a child.