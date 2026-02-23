Bomb explosions kill police officer and leave 24 injured in Lviv
- One police officer was killed and 24 people were wounded after multiple explosive devices detonated at midnight in Lviv, western Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed the attack, which involved homemade explosive devices, to Russia.
- Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the incident as a terrorist act, confirming a 23-year-old policewoman died and 12 people remain hospitalised, two in serious condition.
- The explosions occurred after a police patrol responded to a suspected shop break-in, with a second device detonating shortly after the first.
- A woman has been detained in connection with the investigation into the incident, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
