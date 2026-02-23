Boris Johnson's comments on Ukraine troops 'reckless and irresponsible,' says Geordie Greig

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Vladimir Putin has started World War III and must be stopped in comments made ahead of the four-year anniversary of the conflict.

The Ukrainian leader insisted Putin’s invasion had started a wider conflict impacting the global order and urged for intense military and economic pressure against Russia.

“I believe that Putin has already started it [WW3],” he told the BBC.

“The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him... Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves.”

The comments come amid fraught ongoing trilateral discussions to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

As the war approaches its four-year anniversary, Russia insists Ukraine surrender key territory while Zelensky is reluctant to any agreement that does not contain robust security guarantees.

It comes after a night of horror in Ukraine as Russian drones and missiles targeted energy infrastructure in southern Odesa region overnight, causing significant fires, the country’s emergency service said.

One person was killed and at least eight rescued from the rubble. Ukraine's Air Force said Russia's barrage included 297 drones and 50 missiles, of which 274 drones and 33 missiles were shot down or neutralized.