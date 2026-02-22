Hungary threatens block EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine pipeline dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hungary has threatened to block a new package of European Union sanctions against Russia and stall efforts to help Ukraine, demanding the immediate resumption of Russian oil deliveries.

This ultimatum precedes a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday to discuss the bloc's 20th round of sanctions, hoping for approval by the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced his intention to block the sanctions in a social media video on Sunday, accusing Ukraine of deliberately withholding Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline. He stated: "We will not consent to the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions, because we have previously made it clear that until the Ukrainians resume oil shipments to Hungary, we will not allow decisions that are important to them to be approved."

Russian oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia have been interrupted since 27 January.

Ukrainian officials claim damage to the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian crude across Ukrainian territory, was caused by Russian drone attacks, escalating tensions between Budapest and Kyiv.

A unanimous decision from the 27-nation bloc is required for the sanctions to pass.

Most European nations have significantly reduced or ceased Russian energy imports since Moscow launched its war in February 2022.

Yet Hungary and Slovakia, both EU and NATO members, have maintained and even increased their reliance on Russian oil and gas, receiving a temporary exemption from an EU policy prohibiting such imports.

Mr Szijjártó also announced on Saturday that Hungary would block a major €90bn ($106bn) EU loan to Ukraine, intended to support Kyiv's military and economic needs for the next two years. Earlier, Hungary and Slovakia halted diesel shipments to Ukraine over the oil interruptions. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to cut off emergency electricity supplies to its neighbour if oil deliveries were not restored by Monday.

These actions align with Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who maintains the closest relationship with the Kremlin among EU leaders.

Mr Orbán argues Russian fossil fuels are indispensable for his economy, claiming switching to alternatives would trigger immediate economic collapse – an assertion disputed by experts. He has frequently threatened to undermine the bloc’s efforts to sanction Moscow, blasted attempts to hit Russia’s energy revenues that help finance the war, and previously vetoed EU military and financial assistance to Ukraine.