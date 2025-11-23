Crash closes busy motorway for several hours
- A collision involving a vehicle leaving the road caused heavy traffic on the M5 in Gloucestershire.
- The M5 northbound was closed between J14 (Falfield) and J13 (Stroud) as emergency services attend.
- Gloucestershire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers were on the scene, managing traffic and releasing vehicles caught within the closure.
- A police investigation is underway due to the severity of the incident, with the road closure expected to last for several hours.
- Motorists travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol, utilising the A38 as an alternative route.