Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

M5 motorway closed northbound after car crash as vehicle leaves road

Gloucestershire Police are investigating the incident on the M5

Bryony Gooch
Sunday 23 November 2025 08:43 GMT
Comments
A traffic collision on the M5 has led to a carriageway closure (file photo)
A traffic collision on the M5 has led to a carriageway closure (file photo) (Google Street Maps)

Heavy traffic has built up on the M5 in Gloucestershire following a collision involving a vehicle which has left the road.

The motorway road is closed northbound between J14 (Falfield) and J13 (Stroud) as emergency services, including Gloucestershire Police, are in attendance.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.

Traffic caught within the carriageway closure are in the process of being released. Alternative routes have been established for those travelling northbound, as National Highways asks drivers to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Motorists can exit the M5 northbound at J14 and turn left onto the B4509. Then at the junction with the A38, turn right and join the A38 northbound, before continuing on the A38 northbound, passing through the villages of Cambridge and Claypits, to then re-join the M5 northbound at J13.

Due to the severity of the incident, a police investigation is currently underway resulting in the closure being in place for several hours.

The Independent has contacted Gloucestershire Police for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in