M5 motorway closed northbound after car crash as vehicle leaves road
Gloucestershire Police are investigating the incident on the M5
Heavy traffic has built up on the M5 in Gloucestershire following a collision involving a vehicle which has left the road.
The motorway road is closed northbound between J14 (Falfield) and J13 (Stroud) as emergency services, including Gloucestershire Police, are in attendance.
National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene providing assistance with traffic management.
Traffic caught within the carriageway closure are in the process of being released. Alternative routes have been established for those travelling northbound, as National Highways asks drivers to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.
Motorists can exit the M5 northbound at J14 and turn left onto the B4509. Then at the junction with the A38, turn right and join the A38 northbound, before continuing on the A38 northbound, passing through the villages of Cambridge and Claypits, to then re-join the M5 northbound at J13.
Due to the severity of the incident, a police investigation is currently underway resulting in the closure being in place for several hours.
The Independent has contacted Gloucestershire Police for comment.
