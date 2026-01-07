Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teenage girl ‘falls out of ambulance’ on busy M6

A teenage girl reportedly fell from the back of a moving ambulance (stock image)
A teenage girl reportedly fell from the back of a moving ambulance (stock image) (Getty)
  • A teenage girl reportedly fell from the back of a moving ambulance on the M6 in Lancashire.
  • The incident took place on Tuesday just after 5pm on the M6 southbound to M55 slip road at junction 32.
  • She was transported to hospital but is not thought to have sustained any serious injuries.
  • The event caused significant traffic delays, leading to the closure of the slip road for nearly two hours.
  • Lancashire Police and the North West Ambulance Service confirmed the incident, with the ambulance service stating the patient "exited a moving ambulance".
