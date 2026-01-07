Teenager ‘fell out back of ambulance’ onto busy motorway
The teenager was taken to hospital, but is thought to not have any serious injuries
A teenage girl reportedly fell from the back of an ambulance on the M6 and was taken to hospital.
The incident caused huge delays after part of the slip road to Lancashire was forced to close for nearly two hours.
Emergency services were called to the site of the incident at junction 32, where the M6 southbound leads to the M55, on Tuesday just after 5pm.
The girl was taken to hospital but is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.
Lancashire Police said: “At 5.17pm on Tuesday 6 January, we received a report that a teenage girl had fallen from the back of an ambulance on the M6 southbound to M55 slip road.
“She has been taken to hospital but is thankfully not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.
“The motorway was closed for a short period and has now fully reopened.”
Officers said the road had closed “due to a road traffic collision” and advised drivers to find an alternative route due to the major disruption caused by the closure.
The road reopened about two hours later at 7pm.
North West Ambulance Service said: "At 17.16 yesterday evening, a female patient exited a moving ambulance that was travelling on the slip road between the M6 and M55.
“The patient was treated on scene and taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries. Thankfully, no one else was injured.
“We are working with Lancashire Police and wish the patient a speedy recovery.”
