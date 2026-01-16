Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

M6 closed in Greater Manchester after woman is found dead

A woman has died following an incident on the M6 near Haydock
A woman has died following an incident on the M6 near Haydock (National Highways)
  • The M6 motorway has been closed in both directions in Greater Manchester following an incident.
  • The closure is due to a severe road traffic collision reported between Junction 26 and the northbound entry slip at Junction 23.
  • Emergency services, including Greater Manchester Police and National Highways Traffic Officers, are currently in attendance at the scene.
  • Motorists are facing significant delays, with approximately 60 minutes and 5 miles of congestion on the northbound approach.
  • Southbound traffic is also experiencing delays of around 30 minutes, with 4 miles of congestion reported.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in