M6 closed in Greater Manchester after woman is found dead
- The M6 motorway has been closed in both directions in Greater Manchester following an incident.
- The closure is due to a severe road traffic collision reported between Junction 26 and the northbound entry slip at Junction 23.
- Emergency services, including Greater Manchester Police and National Highways Traffic Officers, are currently in attendance at the scene.
- Motorists are facing significant delays, with approximately 60 minutes and 5 miles of congestion on the northbound approach.
- Southbound traffic is also experiencing delays of around 30 minutes, with 4 miles of congestion reported.