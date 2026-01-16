M6 set to remain shut all day after woman found dead by busy motorway
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the M6 motorway
Police have closed the M6 in both directions in Greater Manchester after a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The National Highways have reported a “severe” incident of a road traffic collision from J26 to the northbound entry slip at junction J23.
Emergency services including Greater Manchester Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also present on the scene.
Officers were called to reports of a concern for welfare on the M6 at around 7.42am this morning (Friday 16 January 2026).
Formal identification has yet to take place but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, according to the Greater Manchester Police.
Junctions 23 to 26 are currently closed both north and southbound, which is causing significant disruption. The police have advised drivers to review their travel plans and have asked for patience as emergency services conduct their enquiries.
There are currently long delays of around 60 minutes on the approach to the northbound closure, with 5 miles of congestion. There are 30 minute delays southbound, with 4 miles of congestion.
Traffic caught within the closure in both directions is being forced to turn around to leave the M6 and are advised to follow diversion routes.
The National Highways currently believe the M6 will remain closed throughout the day and have no estimation for when it will reopen, due to the nature of the incident.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks