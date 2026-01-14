Police chief apologises after AI error used to justify banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans
- West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford apologised to MPs for providing incorrect evidence regarding the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans.
- The erroneous evidence, given to the Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group, cited a non-existent match between the Israeli club and West Ham United.
- Mr Guildford initially attributed the mistake to Google but later clarified it was caused by Microsoft Co Pilot, an AI tool.
- He offered a 'profound apology' for the error, asserting he had no intention to mislead the Commons Home Affairs Committee.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is set to make a statement to MPs after receiving a report on the recommendation to ban the fans from a Europa League match against Aston Villa.