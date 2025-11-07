11 arrested as Palestine protest erupts outside Aston Villa match
- A pro-Palestine protest took place outside Aston Villa's Europa League match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park.
- At least 11 people were arrested following verbal clashes between demonstrators and stadium attendees.
- Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were banned from attending the fixture due to public safety concerns raised by Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group.
- Over 700 police officers were deployed to manage the large-scale operation, intervening in confrontations throughout the evening.
- Protesters demanded Israeli football teams be excluded from UEFA competitions, while counter-protesters opposed the fan ban.