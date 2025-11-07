Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

11 arrested as Palestine protest erupts outside Aston Villa match

Police push back protestors outside Villa Park as Aston Villa host Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • A pro-Palestine protest took place outside Aston Villa's Europa League match against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park.
  • At least 11 people were arrested following verbal clashes between demonstrators and stadium attendees.
  • Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were banned from attending the fixture due to public safety concerns raised by Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group.
  • Over 700 police officers were deployed to manage the large-scale operation, intervening in confrontations throughout the evening.
  • Protesters demanded Israeli football teams be excluded from UEFA competitions, while counter-protesters opposed the fan ban.
