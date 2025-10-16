Starmer speaks out after fans from Israeli team banned from attending Villa match
- Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have been banned from attending their Europa League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham due to public safety concerns.
- The decision, made by Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group based on West Midlands Police intelligence, has drawn widespread criticism from political leaders.
- Labour leader Keir Starmer called it "the wrong decision" and stated that antisemitism would not be tolerated, urging police to ensure all fans can enjoy games safely.
- Other prominent figures, including Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar, condemned the ban as a "national disgrace" and "shameful decision", respectively.
- West Midlands Police cited "high risk" intelligence, including violent clashes and hate crime during a previous Ajax vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match, as the basis for the ban.