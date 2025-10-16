Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the ban on supporters of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv attending their team’s match against Aston Villa is “the wrong decision”.

The move to prohibit Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attend the club’s Europa League game at Villa Park on Thursday, November 6, was made amid public safety fears.

But Starmer has criticised the decision.

He said in a post on X: This is the wrong decision.

“We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets.

“The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group – the body responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park – informed Villa that no away fans will be permitted to attend next month’s fixture in Birmingham.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was among those to condemn the decision on Thursday evening.

On X, she posted: “This is a national disgrace.

“How have things come to this?

“Starmer pledged that Jews are welcome and safe in Britain. That he stands shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community and will use the full force of his government to prove it.

“Will he back those words with action and guarantee that Jewish fans can walk into any football stadium in this country?

“If not, it sends a horrendous and shameful message: there are parts of Britain where Jews simply cannot go.”

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar called it a “shameful decision”.

He added: “I call on the UK authorities to reverse this coward decision!”

Baroness Luciana Berger, a former Labour MP who quit the party in 2019 amid its antisemitism scandal before rejoining in 2023, said: “This is a shameful decision.

“If @WMPolice (West Midlands Police) & Birmingham council can’t guarantee safety for this 1 match then the city’s ability to host forthcoming major international events should be reviewed.”