Starmer says ban on Israeli fans from attending Aston Villa game is the ‘wrong decision’
Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were banned from attending their game against Aston Villa in Birmingham due to safety fears
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said the ban on supporters of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv attending their team’s match against Aston Villa is “the wrong decision”.
The move to prohibit Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attend the club’s Europa League game at Villa Park on Thursday, November 6, was made amid public safety fears.
But Starmer has criticised the decision.
He said in a post on X: This is the wrong decision.
“We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets.
“The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.”
Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group – the body responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park – informed Villa that no away fans will be permitted to attend next month’s fixture in Birmingham.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was among those to condemn the decision on Thursday evening.
On X, she posted: “This is a national disgrace.
“How have things come to this?
“Starmer pledged that Jews are welcome and safe in Britain. That he stands shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community and will use the full force of his government to prove it.
“Will he back those words with action and guarantee that Jewish fans can walk into any football stadium in this country?
“If not, it sends a horrendous and shameful message: there are parts of Britain where Jews simply cannot go.”
Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar called it a “shameful decision”.
He added: “I call on the UK authorities to reverse this coward decision!”
Baroness Luciana Berger, a former Labour MP who quit the party in 2019 amid its antisemitism scandal before rejoining in 2023, said: “This is a shameful decision.
“If @WMPolice (West Midlands Police) & Birmingham council can’t guarantee safety for this 1 match then the city’s ability to host forthcoming major international events should be reviewed.”