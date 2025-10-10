Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Macron appoints new PM in France. It’s the same person who resigned only days ago

France’s political crisis: All efforts to avoid snap elections
  • French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, just days after Lecornu had resigned amid government infighting.
  • Lecornu's reappointment follows intense negotiations and is seen as Macron's final attempt to revitalise his second term, which is hampered by a lack of parliamentary majority.
  • France is currently grappling with severe economic challenges, including a public debt of 3.346 trillion euros (114 per cent of GDP) and a record poverty rate of 15.4 per cent in 2023.
  • Lecornu's mandate includes forming a new government, producing a national budget by the end of the year, and addressing the daily concerns of French citizens.
  • The ongoing political deadlock originated from Macron's decision in June 2024 to dissolve the National Assembly, resulting in a hung parliament and governmental instability.
