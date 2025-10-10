Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as the country’s prime minister, just days after he offered his resignation.

Mr Lecornu's reappointment followed days of intense negotiations and came less than a week after he resigned amid infighting in his freshly named government.

As France struggles with mounting economic challenges and ballooning debt, Macron has asked Lecornu to try again to form a government and produce a budget in a bid to end the country's political deadlock.

The appointment is widely seen as the president's last chance to reinvigorate his second term, which runs until 2027.

Lacking a majority in the National Assembly to push through his agenda, Mr Macron faces mounting criticism - including from within his own ranks - and has little room to manoeuvre.

Mr Macron's office released a one-sentence statement announcing the appointment, one month after a statement when Mr Lecornu was initially named and four days after he resigned.

Mr Lecornu said in a statement on social networks that he accepted the new job offer out of "duty".

open image in gallery Lecornu has been tasked with producing a budget in a bid to end the country's political deadlock ( Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP )

He said he was given a mission "to do everything to give France a budget by the end of the year and respond to the daily problems of our compatriots".

All those who join his new government will have to renounce ambitions to run for president in 2027, Mr Lecornu said, adding that the new cabinet will "incarnate renewal and a diversity of skills".

He said: "We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French and to this bad instability for France's image and its interests."

Mr Lecornu abruptly resigned on Monday, only hours after unveiling a new cabinet that drew opposition from a key coalition partner.

The shock resignation prompted calls for Mr Macron to step down or dissolve parliament again. But they remained unanswered, with the president instead announcing on Wednesday that he would name a successor to Mr Lecornu within 48 hours.

Political party leaders who met for more than two hours with Mr Macron, at his request, on Friday emerged from the talks saying they were not certain what step the French leader would take next.

Some cautioned that another prime minister picked from the ranks of Mr Macron's fragile centrist camp would risk being disavowed by the parliament's powerful lower house, prolonging the crisis.

"How can one expect that all this will end well?" said Marine Tondelier, leader of The Ecologists party. "The impression we get is that the more alone he is, the more rigid he becomes."

Over the past year, Mr Macron's successive minority governments have collapsed in quick succession, leaving the European Union's second-largest economy mired in political paralysis as France is faced with a debt crisis.

open image in gallery The appointment is widely seen as the president's last chance to reinvigorate his second term ( REUTERS/Benoit Tessier )

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, France's public debt stood at 3.346 trillion euros, or 114 per cent of gross domestic product.

France's poverty rate also reached 15.4 per cent in 2023, its highest level since records began in 1996, according to the latest data available from the national statistics institute.

The economic and political struggles are worrying financial markets, ratings agencies and the European Commission, which has been pushing France to comply with EU rules limiting debt.

The two biggest opposition parties in the National Assembly – the far-right National Rally and the far-left France Unbowed party – were not invited to the discussions on Friday. The National Rally wants Mr Macron to hold fresh legislative elections and France Unbowed wants him to resign.

Mr Lecornu argued earlier this week that Mr Macron's centrist bloc, its allies, and parts of the opposition could still clump together into a working government.

"There's a majority that can govern," he said. "I feel that a path is still possible. It is difficult."

Mr Lecornu will now have to seek compromises to avoid an immediate vote of no confidence and may even be forced to abandon an extremely unpopular pension reform that was one of Mr Macron's signature policies in his second presidential term.

Rammed through parliament without a vote in 2023 despite mass protests, it gradually raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. Opposition parties want it to be scrapped.

The political deadlock stems from Mr Macron's shock decision in June 2024 to dissolve the National Assembly. The snap elections produced a hung parliament, with no bloc able to command a majority in the 577-seat chamber.

The gridlock has unnerved investors, infuriated voters, and stalled efforts to curb France's spiralling deficit and public debt.

Without stable support, Mr Macron's governments have stumbled from one crisis to the next, collapsing as they sought backing for unpopular spending cuts.

Mr Lecornu's resignation, just 14 hours after announcing his cabinet, underscored the fragility of the president's coalition amid deep political and personal rivalries.